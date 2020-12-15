Firefighters: Man rescued from burning truck

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District said they responded to car crash that caught fire, but the passenger had already been rescued by a bystander.
Firefighters say they first responded to a crash on Highway 17 near the US Post Office in Awendaw just before 6:15 p.m. Monday.
When crews arrived, they say they found a pick up truck that had struck the back of a “hauler vehicle”, then caught fire.
Firefighters say the driver escaped serious injury because a passing South Carolina Department of Natural Resource officer was able to pull him from the truck to safety.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of this crash, firefighters say.
