Habitat for Humanity to host drive-in movie at brewery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Habitat for Humanity says they are hosting their first drive-in movie at a peninsula brewery.
The drive-in will be playing Christmas-themed movies, The Polar Express and Elf, at Tradesman Brewing Co. on upper King Street, Friday.
Organizers say the drive-in will be a safe, fun, holiday-themed event for the whole family. Additionally, they say Santa will be visiting from the North Pole, accompanied by his friends from the Charleston Fire Department.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday for live music by local saxophonist Andy Masker and movies will begin at 6 p.m. with The Polar Express. Organizers say Elf will follow at 8 p.m.
Foxes Fried food truck, a holiday market and concessions will be available, not to mention beer from Tradesman Brewing Co.
All proceeds benefit Charleston Habitat for Humanity to support affordable homeownership and critical home repairs for local families
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.