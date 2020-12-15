Roper St. Francis Healthcare worker receives hospital’s first COVID-19 vaccine dose

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A health care worker with 45 years of service at Roper St. Francis Healthcare became the first health care worker at that facility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.
Earl Jackson, 69, received the vaccine to a round of applause.
He said he learned earlier on Tuesday that he would be the first to receive the vaccine. He encouraged others to get the vaccine when it becomes available.
“They should get it, ain’t nothing wrong with it,” he said. After getting the vaccine, he told reporters he was ready to go home and “chill out.”
Roper is expected to receive nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Roper Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Care and Population Health Dr. Robert Oliverio.
State health officials say the vaccine will help get us through the pandemic.
Oliverio says he expects that they will be able to vaccinate about one-third of its team members from the first shipment of the vaccine. They have just over 6,000 team members and the vaccine is optional.
He says there’s a 15-minute observation period required for everyone that receives the vaccine during which they will watch for any side effects. Oliverio says during the observation period they will be checking for anyone who might develop an itchy throat, have difficulty breathing or may become lightheaded or dizzy immediately after receiving the vaccine.
The Federal Drug Administration says some side effects include pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. The FDA says side effects for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are more common after the second dose.
“Those sorts of things are sort of the harbingers of a more serious reaction so if we see those signs, we would watch those patients,” he said.
He says they expect one in 10 people to experience some side effects from the vaccine.
Roper expects to be able to administer the nearly 2,000 vaccines to their team members over the next weeks. People who receive the first-round of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will receive a second dose in about three weeks.
