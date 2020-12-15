Rainy, Windy & Raw Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will develop off the Southeast coast tonight spreading the first showers along our coast as we move into the night. As the storm develops and moves by, look for on and off rain on Wednesday with windy and cold conditions. This storm will develop into a Nor’easter bringing significant winter weather to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Showers will come to an end Wednesday night as a cold front moves offshore. Sunshine will return on Thursday but the temperatures will stay cool through the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s through Sunday. Some overnight lows will be near freezing inland on Thursday & Friday.