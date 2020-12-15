Police investigate shooting after victim walks into hotel for help

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one man.
Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn on International Boulevard at approximately 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Police say the victim, who had been shot in the upper torso, drove into the hotel’s parking lot, parked near the lobby and went inside for help. EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment.
Police believe the shooting did not happen at the hotel, but Deckard said the location of the shooting is unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a motive and develop a description of the gunman.
Anyone who may have information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.