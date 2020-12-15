S.C. DNR officer hailed a hero for saving driver from burning car

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer was praised Tuesday for rescuing a driver who had been involved in a crash Monday.
LCpl. Griffin Allison was the first responder to arrive on the scene of the crash involving a pickup truck and dump truck on Highway 17 near the U.S. Post Office in Awendaw, according to SCDNR spokesman David Lucas.
The driver of the pickup truck was trapped in vehicle when it started to catch on fire, Lucas said.
Allison and occupants of the dump truck were able to free and rescue the driver from the pickup truck seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames.
“Had it not been for the quick actions by LCpl. Allison, it could have been a very different outcome for the driver,” Lucas said in a release from the agency.
Crews from the Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department arrived on scene to find the pickup truck fully involved in fire under the rear end of a dump truck, which was also on fire, and all occupants out of the vehicles.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries to his lower right arm and Charleston County EMS took him to an area hospital.
“We are thankful for the life-saving actions executed by LCpl. Allison and are proud to have him serving SCDNR and South Carolina,” Lucas said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.