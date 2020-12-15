SC reports 2,303 new daily COVID-19 cases, percent-positive dips just below 20%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina state health officials reported 2,303 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday as the Lowcountry’s first health care worker received the vaccine.
Tuesday’s report also listed 19 probable COVID-19 cases, four deaths and one probable death. None of the confirmed or probable deaths were listed in Lowcountry counties.
That update brought the total to 239,119 confirmed cases, 18,201 probable cases, 4,402 confirmed deaths and 354 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Tuesday’s report included results from 11,589 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 19.9% positive rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
