Bulldogs Announce Early Signing Class

Played for head coach Greg Vandagriff at Prince Avenue Christian School…earned first-team all-region honors after rushing for over 1,000, 450 receiving yards and over 2.000 all-purpose yards as a senior…team is currently 11-1 and in the fourth round of the playoffs…earned first-team all-region accolades as a junior after finishing with 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 133 carries…added 50 receptions for 612 yards and five touchdowns in being named the offensive back of the year…brother, Dalton, is a starting defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.