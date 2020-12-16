Bulldogs Announce Early Signing Class

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson announced the additions of nine players during the first day of the early signing period. The list includes five players from South Carolina, two from Georgia, and one each from North Carolina and Virginia.
Ian Adams, OL, 6-3, 285, Hendersonville, North Carolina (Christ School)
Played for head coach Nick Luhm at the Christ School…earned preseason all-state and all-conference honors before helping the Greenies to their first state championship…garnered first-team all-conference honors as a junior…team posted back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019…also a state champion in track and field…member of the Headmaster’s List all four years.
Mikey Blandin, LB, 6-2, 220, North Charleston, South Carolina (First Baptist)
Played for head coach Johnny Waters at First Baptist School…helped the Hurricanes to an undefeated season as a senior…selected as the SCISA AAA Region Defensive Player of the Year after finishing season with 140 tackles in eight games…named first-team all-state…posted season-best 21 tackles in a victory over Hammond…earned all-state honors after posting 120 tackles as a junior…posted 12 sacks while playing at West Ashley High School as a sophomore.
Ahmad Green, QB, 5-10, 175, Bluffton, South Carolina (May River)
Played for head coach Rodney Summers at May River High School…Top 5 finalist for South Carolina Mr. Football as a senior…named region co-offensive player of the year as a senior after going 41-of-66 for 502 yards and two touchdowns in five games…added 547 yards and three rushing touchdowns…four-time all-region selection…finished career with 3,665 rushing yards and 3,370 passing yards, while accounting for 85 touchdowns…also played basketball and baseball.
John Hewlett, DL, 6-0, 260, Beaufort, South Carolina (Thomas Heyward Academy)
Played for head coach Nic Shuford at Thomas Heyward Academy…helped the Rebels to three state championships and four region championships…earned first-team all-region honors all four years…two-time all-state selection…posted 62 tackles, 28 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks as a senior…selected to participate in North-South All-Star Game and Gatlinburg All-American Bowl…finished junior season with 58 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks…four-time work ethic award winner for wrestling…three-time strongest man award recipient…member of the Headmaster’s Honor Roll.
Chris Iverson, DL, 6-0, 285, Richmond, Virginia (Life Christian Academy)
Played for head coach Charles Scott at Life Christian Academy…finished junior season with 38 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks and six quarterback hurries.
Jordan Marks, DL, 5-10, 280, Alpharetta, Georgia (Centennial)
Played for head coach Sean O’Sullivan at Centennial High School…named the defensive player of the year as a sophomore and junior…also lettered in wrestling.
Landon Owens, WR, 6-2, 195, Monroe, Georgia (Prince Avenue Christian School)
Played for head coach Greg Vandagriff at Prince Avenue Christian School…earned first-team all-region honors after rushing for over 1,000, 450 receiving yards and over 2.000 all-purpose yards as a senior…team is currently 11-1 and in the fourth round of the playoffs…earned first-team all-region accolades as a junior after finishing with 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 133 carries…added 50 receptions for 612 yards and five touchdowns in being named the offensive back of the year…brother, Dalton, is a starting defensive lineman for the Bulldogs.
Bryson Peppers, OL, 6-1, 250, Greenwood, South Carolina (Greenwood)
Played for head coach Crews Richardson at Greenwood High School…helped the Eagles to a region championship as a senior…two-year starter…also a letterwinner in wrestling…member of the honor roll.
Melvin Ravenel, DB, 6-3, 175, Goose Creek, South Carolina (Goose Creek)
Played for head coach Jason Winstead at Goose Creek High School…earned all-region honors after helping the Gators to a region championship as a senior…rated a 2-star prospect by Rivals.com.