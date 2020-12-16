Carolina-Clemson rivalry collectible bobblehead goes on sale

MILWAUKEE (WCSC) - A limited-edition bobblehead commemorating the long-running rivalry between the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers went on sale Wednesday.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the officially-licensed bobblehead just in time for Christmas.
This is the first bobblehead to commemorate the in-state rivalry and features Clemson University mascot, The Tiger, and University of South Carolina mascot, Cocky, standing back-to-back as rivals with their arms crossed.
Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 1,000 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $60 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
“We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating the fierce rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The Palmetto Series is unique in college sports and what makes this rivalry so special.”
Sklar said orders placed by Friday will be expedited for delivery before Christmas.
Since 1960, the football matchup has been held in late November, usually on Thanksgiving weekend.
This year’s game, originally scheduled for Nov. 28, was canceled because of the pandemic, which ended a 111-year string of annual games between the two teams.
The football rivalry game was dubbed the Palmetto Bowl in 2014, and Clemson has won the last six meetings. The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, which started in 1896. In baseball, the teams have played 321 times in what has been called “college baseball’s most heated rivalry” with Clemson holding a 179-140-2 advantage. The rivalry is also heated on the basketball court, with the South Carolina men leading the all-time series, 91-79, while the Clemson women hold a slim 33-32 edge.
The bobblehead was made by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Clemson, UofSC and NCAA merchandise.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019.
