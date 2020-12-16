Charleston restaurant pleads with county to extend outdoor dining space agreement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Owners of a Downtown Charleston restaurant say they may have to lay off workers if Charleston County rejects their pleas to extend an agreement to provide more outdoor dining space.
“We will survive but we would much rather thrive and be able to offer an outdoor patio,” Gaulart & Maliclet | Fast & French co-owner Jennifer Bremer said. “A lot of our locals and regulars want to sit outside.”
Bremer says they have wanted to lease an outdoor space, behind their restaurant, for a long time. The space, which is adjacent to the Charleston County Judicial Center, is owned by the county.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the owners were able to lease the space in a short-term agreement to help them overcome the restrictions in place. The agreement expires at the end of December and calls for an extension have been denied.
County Administrator William Tuten sent a letter to the owners saying they would not extend the agreement because of safety reasons and because the judicial center will resume court hearings in the coming weeks.
County officials provided a copy of that letter, which stated, “Given the potential of continued unrest aimed at government buildings and public officials, the County must take additional security precautions to ensure the upmost safety of its citizens, employees, and elected officials.”
Bremer says the inside of the restaurant does not allow much room for social distancing and even if they use the sidewalk in front of the building, they would only be able to operate at half the capacity they do now.
After writing to the city to intervene, Charleston City Council members and the mayor are trying to find ways they can help.
If we can help them figure out somehow a way to stay open to navigate with what the county does not want to do, that’s the purpose of our intervention; we just want to help any local business,” Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid said.
The owners plan to attend a county council meeting happening Thursday night in hopes of reaching a compromise.
