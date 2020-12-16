Coastal Football Adds 17 to Open Early Signing Period

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff are excited to announce the addition of 17 future Chanticleers who have signed to continue both their academic and athletic careers at Coastal Carolina University. The December signing class includes guys from seven states spanning over the east and southeast in South Carolina (5), Georgia (5), Florida (2), North Carolina (1), Virginia (1), Connecticut (1), and Massachusetts (1).