Coastal Football Adds 17 to Open Early Signing Period

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff are excited to announce the addition of 17 future Chanticleers who have signed to continue both their academic and athletic careers at Coastal Carolina University. The December signing class includes guys from seven states spanning over the east and southeast in South Carolina (5), Georgia (5), Florida (2), North Carolina (1), Virginia (1), Connecticut (1), and Massachusetts (1).
The 2021 early signing class ranks second in the Sun Belt overall by both 247sports and Rivals.
2020 Early Signing Class
Charles Arnold Jr. (DB * 5-10 * 165 * Fairburn, Ga./Langston Hughes HS)
Max Balthazar (RB * 5-11 * 190 * Fort Lauderdale, Fla./TRU Prep Academy/University School)
Tom Bambrick (OL * 6-4 * 305 * Madison, Conn./Daniel Hand HS)
Jared Brown (WR * 6-0 * 175 * Lilburn, Ga./Parkview HS)
Tre Douglas III (DB * 6-2 * 195 * McDonough, Ga./Vanderbilt)
Tobias Fletcher (DB * 5-10 * 165 * Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS)
Ze’marion Harrell (LB * 6-2 * 220 * Virginia Beach, Va./Salem HS)
AJ Jones III (RB * 5-10 * 180 * St. Johns, Fla./Bartram HS)
Ty Lyles (QB * 6-2 * 215 * Kernersville, N.C./East Forsyth HS)
Kiylan Miller (Spur * 6-3 * 175 * Forest City, N.C./Chase HS)
Jared Morrow (OL * 6-5 * 290 * Carrollton, Ga/Mt. Zion HS)
Dre Pinckney (DB * 6-0 * 200 * Boiling Springs, S.C./Boiling Springs HS)
Chris Rhone (WR * 6-4 * 200 * Columbia, S.C./Gray Collegiate Academy)
Josaiah Stewart (DE * 6-2 * 245 * Everett, Mass./Everett HS)
Malachi Taylor (WR * 6-3 * 190 * Goose Creek, S.C./Goose Creek HS)
Jameson Tucker (WR * 6-2 * 190 * Mauldin, S.C./Mauldin HS)
Anthony Walton (OL * 6-4 * 300 * Lamar, S.C./Lamar HS)