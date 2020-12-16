Councilwoman holding African American Civil Rights Grant roundtable

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says Councilwoman Anna Johnson will be holding a roundtable discussion about the county’s African American Civil Rights Grant.
Plans state the meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The county says it will include information on an oral history project focused on narratives collected from alumni and faculty members from W. Gresham Meggett Elementary & High School and the “Journey to Equal Education.”
This oral history project is in partnership with the Heritage Community Development Corporation of South Carolina, the county says.
“My purpose for holding these monthly meetings is to share information about County-related issues and to listen to citizens’ concerns,” Charleston District 3 Councilwoman Anna Johnson said. “Each month, different speakers are invited to address topics of interest as expressed by the public.”
The county says citizens can also learn about the role and process of applying to the Charleston County’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Citizens do not need to register in advance for the round table meetings, but can access the roundtable via Zoom using Meeting ID: 960 0065 8010, and password: Johnson.
