DD4 changing learning pathways after winter break

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 4 has released a letter to parents and students saying all in-person DD4 classes will follow the hybrid model following winter break.
The letter states that DD4 will be switching to the hybrid model as a precaution to the change in environmental factors that happens around the holiday season.
DD4 says they recognize that people will be spending more time indoors and gatherings will be more common, not to mention the introduction of the flu season.
The district says they saw a spike in cases after Thanksgiving break, and they anticipate seeing another spike after winter break.
With the increased risk and out of an abundance of caution, DD4 says all in-person students will have to switch to the hybrid model from Jan. 4 to Jan. 14.
The district says classes will continue on schedule through Zoom and unless extended, in-person students will return to school on Jan. 19.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.