Denson, Buccaneers announce #BORN2SA1L #NSD21 December signing class

“We got better today, and when I say we, I mean we as in our University, our Charleston Community, and our football ministry,” Denson said on the signing class. “These five young men are examples of what is possible as a result of having a strong faith in God, heeding the guidance of their parents, coaches and loved ones, excelling academically, being committed to leading both on and off the field, and working relentlessly to become good football players. Our coaches and I are excited to have them and their families join our CSU football ministry family. Today was a very good day. Go Bucs!”