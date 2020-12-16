Denson, Buccaneers announce #BORN2SA1L #NSD21 December signing class

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson announced the 2021 early signing class on Wednesday morning as the Buccaneers welcomed five players to CSU in the December early signing period.
The Buccaneers’ class spans three states as CSU welcomes players from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia to the roster. The Bucs welcome two offensive linemen, a defensive back, a linebacker, and a defensive lineman to the future roster as CSU addressed spots on both sides of the ball.
“We got better today, and when I say we, I mean we as in our University, our Charleston Community, and our football ministry,” Denson said on the signing class. “These five young men are examples of what is possible as a result of having a strong faith in God, heeding the guidance of their parents, coaches and loved ones, excelling academically, being committed to leading both on and off the field, and working relentlessly to become good football players. Our coaches and I are excited to have them and their families join our CSU football ministry family. Today was a very good day. Go Bucs!”
The Buccaneers will kick-off the 2021 spring season at Kennesaw State on March 13, before returning to Buccaneer Field for CSU’s home opener against Robert Morris on March 20. All game times and more information will be released at a later date.
Jake Johnson Offensive Line * 6-5 * 300 Mooresville, N.C. * Lake Norman High School
- Playing senior season in the spring due to COVID issues in North Carolina
- Part of the Elite 11 Football Leadership Council with Lake Norman
- 2020 Pre-Season All State
- Will be a Three-Year Starter at Lake Norman
- First-Team All-County selection
- Maxes out at 280lb-bench press, 275lb-power clean, 570lb-squat
- Coached by Jonathon Oliphant at Lake Norman High School
- Son of Lee and Mary Johnson
- Plans on majoring in economics at Charleston Southern
Neyland Walker Offensive Line * 6-4 * 270 Canton, N.C. * Pisgah High School
- Playing senior season in the spring due to COVID issues in North Carolina
- Three-Year starter at Pisgah High School
- 2019 All-Region selection
- 2020 Preseason All-State selection
- Team captain
- 247 Sports 3-Star recruit
- 163rd OT, 84th-best recruit from North Carolina
- Earned All-Conference honors on the Track & Field team
- Coached by Brett Chappell at Pisgah High School
- Son of Rick and Karen Henson
- Plans on majoring in supply chain management at Charleston Southern
Jaiden Miller Defensive Back * 5-10 * 170 Brunswick, Ga. * Glynn Academy
- Two-time First Team All-Region selection at defensive back
- 912 All-Area First Team selection
- 28 career starts at Glynn Academy
- Posted 67 solo tackles, 15 assisted tackles, six interceptions, and 32 pass break-ups
- Holds the Glynn County 400-meter record (49.07)
- Two-time State appearance with the Glynn Academy Track & Field Team
- Coached by Rocky Hidalgo at Glynn Academy
- Son of Daysha Griffin and Dequan Miller
- Plans on majoring in education at Charleston Southern
- Related to Darius Slay (Mississippi State, 2011-12) and Darel Slay (USC, 2002-06)
Nick Perry Linebacker * 6-1 * 200 Buford, Ga. * Buford High School
- 2019 Class AAAAA State Championship
- 2020 Class AAAAA State Quarterfinalist
- Three-Year varsity player
- Named to the U.S. Under-17 National Football Team by USA Football
- US National Team Dev Games – Canton, Miss. – Week 1 in 2016
- Coached by Bryant Appling at Buford High School
- Son of Clint and Melanie Perry
Edward Owusu Defensive Line * 6-0 * 225 Irmo, S.C. * Dutch Fork High School
- Posted 135 tackles, 12 sacks, 31 tackles for loss and five pass break-ups
- Four-time State Champion
- Two-time All-Region selection
- All-State selection
- Also competed in wrestling and track at Dutch Fork
- Coached by Tom Knotts at Dutch Fork High School
- Son of Sharon Owusu
- Two relatives have played collegiate football – Brandon Kennedy (S.C. State) and Channing Tindall (Georgia)
- Has not decided on a major at Charleston Southern, but plans to pursue classes in Kinesiology