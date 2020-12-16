Deputies investigate fatal single-car crash on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning.
It happened before 11:30 a.m. on River Road near Trucklands Road, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
A vehicle traveling south on River Road left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a hospital and died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
