Dorchester District 2 report shows hundreds of students in quarantine

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Many school districts are wrestling with what to do about the recent spike in Coronavirus cases. In Dorchester District Two students will switch to eLearning in January.
DD2 keeps a running report showing how many students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus or are currently quarantining. Right now, there are 408 students in quarantine with 59 positive cases.
On the staff side it’s 76 in quarantine and 28 positives district wide.
The highest numbers are at the three high schools. At Summerville High there are 34 students in quarantine and five positive cases with just one positive staff member and another six in quarantine.
Fort Dorchester High School has even more with 75 students quarantined and 18 positive cases.
The district tries to alert parents and guardians when a student may have come into contact with someone who could be contagious. A letter from the district’s nurse coordinator will clearly spell if your child needs to quarantine.
Since the pandemic began the district report shows more than a thousand students and nearly 300 staff members have had to quarantine. The district has more than 26,000 students in all.
