Firefighters: Road closed on Johns Island after car crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District says a car crash has closed a road near the Johns Island Airport.
Firefighters say the crews are handling an entrapment associated with the crash on River Road in Johns Island.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and firefighters say this will be an extended closure.
Deputies say there has been a traffic fatality and traffic is stopped in both directions near the intersection of River Road and Evans Road.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
