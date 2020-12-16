Jamey Chadwell signs extension at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina and head football coach Jamey Chadwell have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the coach with the Chanticleers through 2027.
The deal comes as Chadwell has led Coastal to the best season in program history at 10-0 and just days before they play Louisiana for a Sun Belt championship.
It also comes as the coach has been a candidate for a couple of SEC jobs over the last few weeks. Both South Carolina and Vanderbilt reportedly had interest in Chadwell before hiring other candidates.
“I appreciate the commitment and support from Dr. DeCenzo, Joe Moglia, Dr. Benson, and our administration as we continue to build this program,” Chadwell said in a statement. “I am thankful for our coaching staff, support staff, and our players for believing in our vision and trusting what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. My family and I love this University and community and are excited to be a part of Teal Nation for years to come.””
Terms of the deal were not disclosed other than to say that it puts Chadwell as the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt. Louisiana coach Billy Napier makes over $1 million per season so this new contract at Coastal should be worth more than that.
The deal also features a comprehensive commitment to the total football program including investment into assistant coaches and support staff, more robust incentive structure, and strategic investment toward key infrastructure and facility needs, specifically supported through private financial support.
“It seems like it was only yesterday when I reached out to the head football coach at Charleston Southern to see if he would consider joining our staff at Coastal Carolina,” said Joe Moglia, Chair of Athletics, Executive Director for Football, and Executive Adviser for the President. “In my 25 years as a football coach, that was the best decision I ever made. I could not be prouder of Jamey, his staff, and our guys for what they have accomplished here. And I could not be more excited that Jamey has committed to being such an important part of our University for the next seven years.”
Chadwell was hired at Coastal Carolina in 2017 after serving as the head coach at Charleston Southern for four seasons.
