Lowcountry Early Signing Day 2020
By Kevin Bilodeau | December 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 10:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marked early signing day in the Lowcountry. A handful of students from the area signed National Letters of Intent to play their sport at the collegiate level.

Berkeley

Solomon Butler, Football - Western Carolina

First Baptist

Mike Blandin, Football - The Citadel

Goose Creek

Malachi Taylor, Football - Coastal Carolina

Melvin Ravenel, Football - The Citadel

Caleb Singleton, Baseball - Lander

Xavion Bennett, Basketball - Converse College

St. John’s

Bradley Murtaugh, Football - St. Andrews

