Lowcountry Early Signing Day 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marked early signing day in the Lowcountry. A handful of students from the area signed National Letters of Intent to play their sport at the collegiate level.
Berkeley
Solomon Butler, Football - Western Carolina
First Baptist
Mike Blandin, Football - The Citadel
Goose Creek
Malachi Taylor, Football - Coastal Carolina
Melvin Ravenel, Football - The Citadel
Caleb Singleton, Baseball - Lander
Xavion Bennett, Basketball - Converse College
St. John’s
Bradley Murtaugh, Football - St. Andrews
