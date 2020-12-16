Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 14)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 30-7 loss to Dallas. The Summerville alum has 41 catches for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Inactive
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not have a tackle in a 36-7 win over Houston. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 13 tackles, 2.5 TFL’s and 1 sack.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Inactive. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 29 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 pass deflections and 4.5 sacks this season.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 40-3 win over the Jets.
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 4 tackles and 1 TFL in a 23-15 loss to Washington. The Goose Creek alum has 28 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 4 pass deflections, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 24-21 win over New Orleans
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Had 1 tackle in a 20-17 loss to the Chargers. The St. John’s alum has 9 tackles
