MUSC coronavirus vaccine trial participant encourages people to get vaccinated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is approved and is being administered, health care leaders say more vaccine approvals will help increase supply so more people can get vaccinated sooner.
Vaccine trial participant Kelly Warren wants to help boost community confidence in the coronavirus vaccine.
Warren is a communications manager at the Medical University of South Carolina and is part of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial at MUSC.
“That was not on my to do list,” Warren said. “I had travel I had some career plans, but didn’t anticipate participating in a vaccine trial.”
Warren says she decided to sign-up because she knows that the vaccine is key player in getting through the pandemic. After doing her research she trusted the process.
“So I think there are a lot of rumors and misconceptions out there and I really think it’s important that people know that the vaccine is safe,” Warren said.
MUSC Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer says more vaccines are on the horizon.
“There’s a ton of other vaccines in the pipeline, 238 to be exact,” Scheurer said. “The ones that are most likely to hit the U.S. market, the Moderna vaccine is going to be reviewed by the FDA on Thursday, we expect that to get approved.”
MUSC officials say the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial is designed for two years, but they say the primary endpoint will occur much sooner.
Officials say it could be similar to what was seen for both Pfizer and Moderna, they would expect to reach the target number of COVID infections that would allow the sponsor to analyze the data and see if they have achieved the efficacy goal. If they do, then they anticipate they will seek an emergency use authorization much like Pfizer and Moderna.
The AstraZeneca vaccine also requires normal refrigeration as opposed to ultra-cold storage needed for the Pfizer vaccine.
The trial is a double-blind study where neither the participants nor the experimenters know who is receiving the vaccine or the placebo. Warren says she went in for two doses. One was given in November and the other was earlier this month.
She believes she received the vaccine and says she experienced symptoms after her first shot.
“That evening I did feel a little bit symptomatic,” Warren said. “It’s similar to any flu shot you’ve ever gotten, a little bit achy a low fever, but I went to bed early slept it off and I woke up totally fine. "
MUSC leaders say they do not have a date as to when the vaccine could be approved. However, if it does the study and trials will continue because there’s a need for long-term follow-up.
“I’m not a healthcare worker, I’m not a teacher I don’t have kids at home to take care of so I figured this was something I could do to actively help turn the tide against Covid,” Warren said.
Scheurer says trial study coordinators are having discussions on if they should allow the un-blinding of the study that could allow participants to receive an approved vaccine now that there’s one available.
MUSC says all of the vaccine trials must consider whether they can continue to ask those who received placebo to continue if and when there is an available vaccine for them.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.