One of first Roper health care workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine reports no issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Roper St. Francis Hospital nurse who became the second person at the facility to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday was back on the job Wednesday.
Arlene Watrobski is an emergency room nurse working for Roper St. Francis Hospital. She’s has been a nurse for more than 40 years.
Despite the ultra-fast development of the Pfizer vaccination, Watrobski says she never had any hesitations about getting the shot. She had the coronavirus back in June and says she will do anything to not get it again.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Watrobski said.
She described the process as nearly identical to getting the annual flu shot. Similar side effects can follow as well like injection site pain and mild symptoms. Watrobski says she feels fine.
“Last evening when I didn’t feel any discomfort I was like oh I hope I didn’t get saline but I was happy to have a little tenderness in my arm during the night knowing that I am having some kind of response to the vaccine,” she said.
Wednesday, she was back at work, only this time she was the one administering the vaccines to her fellow co-workers. She hopes she will be seen as an example and her willingness to get the shot will encourage everyone else too as well.
