Outdoor dining regulations could be extended until 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission says they are voting to extend the ordinance that suspends regulations regarding outdoor dining.
City officials say they are looking to extend these changes due to COVID-19 for a full year and the extension could be until 2022.
More than 50 restaurants in the City of Charleston are rely on this emergency ordinance to have outdoor dining at their restaurant.
Although restaurants can legally seat their indoor dining rooms at full capacity, City of Charleston Restaurant Advisory Group leader Meg Thompson says the concern is the citizens would prefer to sit outside rather than sit inside.
Thompson says giving people an option to have outdoor dining is not only good for public health, but it also helps support out local restaurants.
The exception falls under the COVID-19 emergency ordinance and has to be renewed and voted on by city officials every 60 days.
While the previous extensions have been in 60-day increments, the planning commission says the ordinance being voting on Wednesday would extend all outdoor dining permits until 2022.
Officials say this will include allowing restaurants to use sidewalks and public right of ways, as well as private parking lots for dining.
Edmund’s Oast Managing Partner Scott Shor says about 75% of their guests are looking to sit outside. He says the brewery and restaurant is still focusing a majority of their dining outdoors, even with the arrival of colder weather.
Shor says Edmund’s Oast has more than doubled their number of heaters to accommodate outdoor dining.
“We are huge advocates for all restaurants being able to take advantage of as much outdoor space as possible,” Shor says. “Sidewalks, streets, everything should be fair game. We believe in supporting our brothers and sisters in the restaurants community by helping prop them up in their needs for outdoor space, for the safety of their staff and their guests.”
The planning commission says the ordinance vote will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday and the public can register and access the meeting over Zoom.
Organizers say people can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing 301-715-8592 and entering the Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064.
If the Planning Commission does approve the ordinance Wednesday, they say it will be voted on by the full council at the next Charleston City Council meeting.
