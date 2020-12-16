Police investigate report of shots fired at Mt. Pleasant apartment compex

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a reported shooting incident early Wednesday night.
Details remain limited because police were still on the scene, but Inspector Don Calabrese said officers responded to the Arium Apartments on Anna Knapp Boulevard at approximately 6:02 p.m.
Police said at the time the entrance to the apartment complex was temporarily closed because of the active investigation.
Calabrese said no injuries have been reported so far.
There has been no word on a possible motive or any description of a shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
