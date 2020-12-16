Rezoning could allow new townhomes on Coleman Blvd

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant says they are holding a public hearing on a proposal to re-zone the “Enclave at QC” duplexes along Coleman Boulevard.
The developer Seamon Whitesides is the applicant and they say they want to convert the duplexes in front of the Bayview Acres subdivision to new townhomes.
First, they need the Town of Mount Pleasant to approve their rezoning to a “Townhouse District”. The current zoning, Medium Density Residential District, only allows for duplex units.
Plans show the applicant wants to demolish the existing duplexes and redevelop the property with approximately 29 new townhouse units. It’s unclear what will happen to the current duplex residents.
The “Enclave at QC” duplexes face Queens Court, one street back from Coleman Boulevard.
Only the tops of the units can be seen from Coleman Boulevard because of a buffer space filled with vegetation that sits between the duplexes and the road.
There are 11 different lots with a total of 22 units, so the rezoning would expand the number of units.
Although not in the Coleman Boulevard District, the developer is requesting the property be rezoned into the desired district.
This new district would technically allow detached single-family homes and townhomes, but it would still restrict the new townhomes from fronting Coleman Boulevard and require a buffer space.
Mount Pleasant’s planning commission is holding a public hearing on this rezoning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
If planning commission recommends approval, it will move to the Planning and Development Committee of Council in January, and then to Mount Pleasant Town Council. If approved for re-zoning, the redevelopment plans would have to go through the town’s design review board before construction can begin.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.