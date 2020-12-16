SC reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive above 20%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina state health officials reported 2,424 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday as more Lowcountry health care workers receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesday’s report also listed 80 probable COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths and two probable deaths.
That update brought the total to 241,471 confirmed cases, 18,648 probable cases, 4,444 confirmed deaths and 356 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Results from 11,786 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 20.6% positive rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
