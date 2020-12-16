Summerville and North Charleston Community Resource Centers schedule food distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community Resource Centers in Summerville and North Charleston say they have scheduled several massive food distributions and community giveaways.
The Community Resource Center says they believe in the members of the community and their goal is to positively impact over 10,000 residents. They say the bulk of the giveaways will be between Wednesday and Saturday.
- A Massive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Giveaway will be held at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston starting at 2 p.m.
- A “Christmas Winter Wonderland” toy giveaway will be held at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston beginning at 3 p.m.
- A diaper and baby supplies distribution will extend from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
- A “Massive Coat Giveaway” will be held at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston beginning at 1 p.m.
- A “Massive Food Distribution” will be held at the Community Center in Accabee beginning at 2 p.m.
- A “Massive Food Distribution” will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church located at 95 Cooper Street in Charleston beginning at 2 p.m.
The Community Resource Center says they know people are in need of supplies this week and they hope to bring holiday joy to those in need.
