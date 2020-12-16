Sumter father charged in newborn baby’s death

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter father has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his 11-week-old baby.
Dashun Malik Canty, 23, has been charged with homicide by child abuse and contempt of family court in an unrelated matter.
Officials say the mother of the newborn told them she left the baby with Canty while she went to an appointment on Dec. 13.
She said when she returned to her room at a Broad Street hotel the baby was alive but unresponsive.
The mother and a family member drove the 11-week-old to Prisma Health Tuomey, officials said. The baby later was transferred to a Columbia hospital where the family learned he had died.
Medical officials and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said the baby suffered a head injury that they consider suspicious. An autopsy was performed Tuesday.
Canty was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Dec. 14. The investigation continues.
