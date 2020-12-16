First Trident Health workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A critical care nurse became the first Trident Health employee to receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
Anthony Sims, who has worked for Trident since 2015, received his first dose of the vaccine shortly after 1 p.m.
Trident and Summerville Medical Centers began inoculating their physicians and staff members with the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said more than 95% of the health system’s physicians have said they will get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available.
Biggs also said more than 60 patients have received the early-COVID infusion therapy Bamlanivimab. The therapy has proven very effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization due to COVID in high risk patients.”
Trident Health is a 445-bed health system that includes 321-bed Trident Medical Center and 124-bed Summerville Medical Center and three freestanding emergency departments - Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center. The health system employs more than 2,500 and has a medical staff of more than 500 physicians.
Officials at the Ralph Johnson VA Medical Center said the hospital is expecting to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine once the Food and Drug Administration gives that vaccine the green light, spokesperson Erin Curran said Tuesday afternoon.
Curran said they have proper equipment on hand and are ready to distribute the vaccine as soon as it arrives.
According to the facility’s website, the first doses will be offered to veterans living in their long-term care facilities and VA health care personnel.
The FDA could approve the Moderna vaccine as early as Thursday. If that were to happen, it is not clear how quickly after approval the first doses of the vaccine would arrive.
An MUSC pediatric registered nurse became the first Lowcountry health care worker to receive the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday afternoon. Shemika Champion said she was excited to be the first.
She received her vaccine shortly after 12:45 p.m.
Champion told journalists who gathered to document the moment that she had no concerns about the vaccine, adding she has always been vaccinated.
“I have had to care for children who have been positive and even though they may have milder symptoms it’s still scary because when you leave work you may think that you can pass that on to family as well,” Champion said.
A few hours later, Earl Johnson, a 69-year-old emergency room technician who has 45 years of service at Roper St. Francis Healthcare became that first Roper worker to receive the vaccine.
Roper Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Care and Population Health Dr. Robert Oliverio said those who receive the vaccine will sit through a 15-minute observation period during which they will be monitored for any side effects. Oliverio says side effects being watched for would include an itchy throat, difficulty breathing or lightheadedness or dizziness.
The Federal Drug Administration says some side effects include pain at the injection site, headache, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. The FDA says side effects for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are more common after the second dose.
Meanwhile, East Cooper Medical Center spokesperson Daisy Burroughs said on Monday their facility is working with state and local leaders on plans to receive the vaccine.
“We are hopeful that we will be able to immunize all healthcare workers working in areas that are high risk for COVID exposure in the first few weeks of immunizations,” Burroughs said.
There is still no word on how many doses the facility expected or when they would begin vaccinations for their staff.
