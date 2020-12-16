Troopers investigate fatal crash involving pick-up truck, ATV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead.
THe crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Big Dam Swamp Road near Big Lake Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Troopers say a 1998 Ford F-150 and a Cushman ATV were both traveling south on Big Dam Swamp Road, but say the ATV was traveling south in the northbound lanes.
When the ATV driver attempted to get back into the correct lane, it was struck in the rear by the pickup truck, and the ATV then ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Tidwell said the driver of the truck was not injured.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.