MUSC celebrates COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Doctors and officials with MUSC Health celebrated the first day of vaccinations, they warn we’re still a long way from the pandemic’s finish line.
MUSC vaccinated approximately 700 members of its health care system in the first 24 hours. The first of their members, pediatric registered nurse Shemika Champion, was the first Lowcountry health care worker to receive the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday afternoon.
MUSC Health broke up the vaccination plan’s Phase 1-A into three waves because the demand exceeds the supply, even for frontline healthcare workers.
MUSC doctors explained during a Zoom meeting Wednesday how they broke it down.
The first shots administered Tuesday are part of the first wave, which includes health care personnel who have physical contact with patients. The second wave will be for personnel who come within six feet of patients. That will be followed by the third wave, which will include anyone essential to operations at MUSC.
But while the vaccine does offer hope that we’re moving toward a conclusion, MUSC officials say it doesn’t mean life is about to return to normal.
“We need to try and meet this moment and really do everything that we can to get ourselves to the finish line so to speak,” MUSC Health Infectious Disease Division Dr. Krutika Kuppalli said. “This is a time for us to really embrace the public health measures and do everything that we can to get all of us to the finish line.”
