Cool, wet afternoon, but clearing up overnight.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers will come to an end to night with chilly overnight lows on the way! We’ll stay clear and calm through Thursday with highs in the 50′s for the next few days. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry through the start of the weekend, but a slight rain chance pops up by Sunday! Warmer high temperatures return as well, with highs in the 60′s starting Sunday.