CCSD putting pause on winter athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they are halting all winter sports games and competitions.
The pause will begin Thursday and continue for three weeks until Jan. 11 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the district says. It will include school athletics programs including boys and girls’ basketball and wrestling.
CCSD says conditions will be revisited during the first week in January to determine if teams can return to normal schedules at the planned Jan. 11 resumption date.
“Our data show that the number of COVID-19 quarantines following games has been much higher among athletes than the rate among the general student body in schools,” CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy says. “This is simply a move to help safeguard the overall health and safety of our student-athletes during the holiday period.”
Schools will work to reschedule all region games that are missed during this time period, Borowy says.
