Deputies search for person of interest in deadly shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting Monday night that left a 49-year-old dead in his own home.
“We have a photo of a vehicle that was reportedly seen in the area several times prior to this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It’s not a great photo but if you have any knowledge of who may have been inside the car, please let us know.”
Deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Myers Road where they found the man on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said.
Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall identified the victim as 49-year-old Karl Williams. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
A woman who was inside the home at the time of the shooting told deputies that they heard a knock on the front door at approximately 9 p.m. When the man opened the door, he was shot, deputies say.
Investigators say the home and the victim’s vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
Deputies recovered 12 shell casings from the crime scene.
Residents in the area told investigators reported seeing several times throughout the day the light-colored vehicle in the photo, Walker said.
Anyone who may be able to identify the vehicle is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
