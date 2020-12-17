Feds match $3 million investment in SC tourism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Department of Commerce says they are awarding the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism $3 million in a CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration wants to support the implementation of the state’s Tourism Recovery Marketing Plan.
“This investment will provide the resources that South Carolina’s tourism industry needs to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future,” Ross said.
A report from the state tourism expenditure committee shows that Charleston County was bringing in millions of dollars, but in April it dropped to $300,000.
Officials say the plan intends to assist the South Carolina tourism industry’s economic recovery from the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal grant will be matched with $3 million in local funds, the Department of Commerce said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.