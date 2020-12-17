Horry County man charged with 16 counts connected to sexual exploitation of minors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County man was taken into custody this week on over a dozen counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 31-year-old Anthony Carlo Colarusso was arrested Dec. 16 on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 13 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Colarusso, a press release state.
According to authorities, Colarusso distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Colarusso remained in jail Thursday morning under no bond.
