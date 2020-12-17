Lowcountry school districts announce post-holiday learning plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With winter break just days away for Lowcountry students, districts are making decisions about where those students will attend class after the new year.
Some districts have announced they will temporarily return to all-virtual learning when classes resume in January.
So far, Berkeley, Dorchester District 2, Colleton, Orangeburg and Williamsburg County schools are all temporarily going fully virtual after winter break.
Dorchester District 4 students will be in a hybrid learning model.
Charleston, Beaufort and Georgetown County school districts have not yet released their post-holiday plans.
But Gov. Henry McMaster says he’s not happy with the idea of schools coming back to a virtual platform.
He says more than $400 million in CARES Act funding has been given to schools to help them reopen. That number includes $84 million just announced three days ago.
“We know that the children need to be in class,” he said Thursday. “When you get older in high school and college the virtual courses work really well even for us out of formal education but for young children they need to be in schools with their teachers.”
McMaster is encouraging those schools considering or planning to go virtual to use the CARES Act funds to get resources to allow them to open up in-person.
