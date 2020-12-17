McConnell will get COVID-19 vaccine, urges everyone to get one

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the latest prominent Republican who said he will get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated on Friday. McConnell told reporters he will also receive the vaccine in the coming days.
The Kentucky Republican is hoping he can set an example and encourage other Americans to have the shot.
As a polio survivor, McConnell says he is a big supporter of vaccines and has also advocated mask wearing during the pandemic.
McConnell said he is disappointed by public opinion polls indicating as many as one quarter of Americans will refuse the vaccination.
He says he believes the vaccine and wearing face coverings are the only way to beat COVID-19 once and for all.
Meanwhile, the White House says President Donald Trump will not be administered a coronavirus vaccine until it is recommended by the White House medical team.
