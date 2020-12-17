More S.C. parents saying no to common vaccines

“There’s very few things that are going to be deadly for everyone that comes in contact with it,” Perry said. “If you think about it, it’s very hard for a virus to propagate if it kills every host. There’s no way that it’s going to continue on. So, the fact that it lives a little bit longer, that actually lets it be passed from person to person. So you need to vaccinate because that subset that can get extremely ill and pass away from it - that’s the subset we’re trying to protect against.”