New charter school could be coming to Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville Design Review Board says they have received plans for a new charter school.
The new school would be called Summerville Preparatory Academy and plans show it would be built on Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville.
The operator for the property is listed as “Red Apple Development,” a national charter school facility developer.
Plans show the school would be built on undeveloped land along Bacons Bridge Road, right next to an existing Paradise Pools & Spas store and an Edward Jones office. This is about two miles from Dorchester Road.
A one story building on a vacant 9.42 acre lot, designs show the Summerville Preparatory Academy will have its main entrance on Bacons Bridge Road, right across from the Sawmill Branch Walking and Bike trail.
Plans lay out areas for classrooms, small group rooms, art labs, music labs, a multi-purpose room that appears to have a basketball court layout, offices and a cafeteria.
The diagram shows room for K-8 classrooms, an outdoor turf area and a retention pond on site. Project leaders say they are expecting 94 total parking spaces, including bike spaces.
It’s unclear when the new charter school could begin construction and open.
Summerville’s Design Review Board says they will be reviewing these plans at their Thursday meeting. That meeting starts at 4 p.m. and people can attend in person at the Summerville Council Chambers or virtually over Zoom call.
