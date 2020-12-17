New COVID-19 treatment shows success in Lowcountry

“Because these are provided under emergency use authorization we have very specific guidelines as to who is eligible,” Diaz said. “You have to look at the risks and the benefits, and we think that the benefits are going to be the highest for the folks who are at higher risk of having a complication from COVID-19. So, the eligibility criteria includes a variety of things. One...is that you have to start taking it within 10 days of getting symptoms...there comes a point where if you’ve had the infection long enough, it’s multiplied it’s replicated, this isn’t really gonna help you that much. [Second] are people over 65 with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, immunosuppression...those are folks who are at higher risk. [As well as] people who have a BMI over 35, and then people who are 55 but then also have another condition like cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or chronic lung disease.”