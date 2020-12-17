New COVID-19 treatment shows success in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new, experimental treatment has been mostly successful in the Lowcountry since hospitals received it in November.
Bamlanivimab is an antibody treatment that was recently authorized for emergency use by the Federal Drug Administration. It has been somewhat controversial for some doctors because there is not a lot of information known about the risks. Doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina have been using this treatment and another, similar treatment which is a mixture of casirivimab and imdevimab.
“What they do is they are basically antibodies that are made in the lab. When our body sees an infection, it makes antibodies against it and those antibodies help your body fight off the infection,” MUSC Medical Director for Care Coordination Dr. Vanessa Diaz said. “And so what these antibodies are is, they’ve been made specifically to identify a specific part of the COVID-19 virus, which binds to it, and then it doesn’t allow that virus to get into your cells. Then the virus can’t replicate or multiply.”
The treatment is used on mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and children 12 years or older. At MUSC, they’ve used the two treatments on about 50 patients and one has needed further treatment at a hospital. At Trident Medical Center, about 60 patients have received the treatment with excellent results.
Because there is only a limited amount, doctors have to decide which patients are most eligible to receive the treatment.
“Because these are provided under emergency use authorization we have very specific guidelines as to who is eligible,” Diaz said. “You have to look at the risks and the benefits, and we think that the benefits are going to be the highest for the folks who are at higher risk of having a complication from COVID-19. So, the eligibility criteria includes a variety of things. One...is that you have to start taking it within 10 days of getting symptoms...there comes a point where if you’ve had the infection long enough, it’s multiplied it’s replicated, this isn’t really gonna help you that much. [Second] are people over 65 with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, immunosuppression...those are folks who are at higher risk. [As well as] people who have a BMI over 35, and then people who are 55 but then also have another condition like cardiovascular disease, hypertension, or chronic lung disease.”
She reiterated that if the disease has progressed too far, the treatment will likely not help.
“People who have been hospitalized because of COVID are not eligible, because at that point, it’s progressed too far. Or people who are needing oxygen,” Diaz added.
Hospitals around the Lowcountry usually get weekly shipments of the treatment but it is limited. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is in charge of distributing it around the state based on local COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers. Diaz expects to continue getting more of the treatment when it is available.
“The biggest message I would give to folks who live here in the Lowcountry is that if you do have symptoms, get tested right away,” Diaz said. “Between getting your test ordered and then getting the results, those 10 days can really get away from you really quickly.... everything works better the sooner you provide it... Get tested early if you have any concerns.”
