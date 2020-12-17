North Charleston church and Food Ministry host food giveaways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A church in North Charleston says they are holding a socially distanced Free Food Giveaway.
The Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ says they will be hosting their Free Food Giveaway starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The church says they will distributing food at the church located at 7362 Old Hertz Street in North Charleston.
Organizers ask everyone to please stay in their cars throughout the duration of the giveaway.
Food Ministry says they will also host a curbside food giveaway, but in Cordesville. Organizers say the event will be on Thursday and last from 10:30 a.m. until all supplies are gone.
The event is located at 1169 Old Church Rd. in Cordesville and is sponsored by the National Action Network and The Prince Center.
Organizers say the event will be curbside, “get it and go” due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
