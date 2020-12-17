Panel recommends authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, paves way for FDA approval

By WMBF News Staff | December 17, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 5:24 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – For the second time in a week, an outside advisory panel has given the green light for a COVID-19 vaccine.

After an all-day meeting, the panel recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in a 20-0 vote, with one committee member abstaining from voting.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing illness and appears to protect against infection as well, according to documents released ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

If the FDA gives the vaccine emergency use authorization, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. following the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week.

The thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine have already been sent to South Carolina, and hospitals across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have started administering the vaccine to critical frontline healthcare workers.

