Cool end to the work week, but sunshine is on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cool night is ahead of us with clouds and lows in the 30′s for most spots. Calm high pressure will settle in on Friday which will finally bring back some sunshine! Highs will be about 10 degrees BELOW average tomorrow, in the lower 50′s. Friday night will be the coldest of the period, with overnight lows dropping close to or at freezing in some areas. We’ll slowly climb the temperature gauge this weekend with highs returning to the 60′s by Sunday. A slight shower chance will kick in on Sunday and stick around through Monday. It looks as if we’ll have a mild Christmas Eve with the chance of showers into Christmas Day.