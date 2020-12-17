SC reports 2,023 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive near 25%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - While the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday dropped by more than 400 from Wednesday, the percent-positive rate rose nearly four points.
Thursday’s report listed 2,023 newly-confirmed and 136 probable COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths and four probable deaths.
That update brought the total to 243,583 confirmed cases, 19,191 probable cases, 4,484 confirmed deaths and 359 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Results from 8,357 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 24.2% positive rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
