S.C. reports week-to-week drop in new unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina reported fewer first-time unemployment claims last week than the week before, but that new total is still higher than the low set two weeks ago.
For the week ending Saturday, South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce reported a total of 3,723 initial unemployment insurance claims.
The state paid out $36.1 million in a combination of federal and state unemployment benefits last week, according to SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance.
Horry County had the highest number of claims at 434, followed by Greenville County’s 359 and Richland County’s 304. Spartanburg County had the fourth-highest claim total at 214.
In the Lowcountry, Charleston County reported 174 claims, while Berkeley County saw 165. Dorchester County saw 114 first-time claims.
Beaufort County recorded 57 claims, while Georgetown listed 33. Colleton County had 31 claims and Williamsburg County recorded 27, according to the latest data from SCDEW.
Since mid-March, South Carolina has paid out a total of $4.7 billion in state and federal benefits, SCDEW says.
Last week’s total marked a decrease from the previous week, which, in turn, saw nearly double the number of first-time claims compared with the record-setting week before that.
The week that ended on Nov. 28 had the lowest number of first-time claims the agency received since mid-March.
The data on November’s unemployment rate is expected within the next week or so. For the month of October, SCDEW reported a 4.2% unemployment rate, an improvement over September’s revised 5.2% figure.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.