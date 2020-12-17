St. John’s Fire requesting $13 million for new equipment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire District is asking Charleston County for more than $13 million to update their equipment.
St. John’s firefighters say the seven-station district has responded to more 3,000 calls this year, and an equipment update is needed to maintain the safety of citizens.
St. John’s Fire Chief Colleen Walz, says that their maintenance facility is so out of date that none of their engines or trucks can fit inside. She says this is just one of the many reasons why this update is so important.
The St. John’s Fire District is going before Charleston County Council on Thursday to ask for $13.2 million in bond issuance.
The district serves Johns Island, as well as Kiawah Island, Wadmalaw Island and Seabrook Island. In total their response area covers 185 square miles.
Walz says not only does the district need to replace three of their engines and construct a new maintenance facility, but they also need to purchase new equipment like breathing apparatuses for firefighters.
The maintenance facility is more than 50 years old, and because the National Fire Protection Association has enhanced their standard for response equipment over the years, firefighters say the engines and trucks are all too big for the building.
Crews are forced to work on the equipment outside on jacks, rather than inside where equipment could be protected from the elements.
Firefighters say the St. John’s Fire District will also serve the new Kiawah River Estate, a developing subdivision on Johns Island. For this, Walz says they will need a new fire station and more equipment.
“In order for fire fighters to do their job, they have to have the proper equipment,” Walz says. “Obviously our maintenance facility staff has to be able to work in conditions that they can actually get the work done in. Otherwise we have far more work than we should because it’s not piratical for them to do the work without a facility.”
The first public hearing for the requested fund will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday. Following that, the county council says they will vote on the third and final reading.
If it passes, Walz says they will immediately start looking for the new equipment and they will get started on the engineering of the new maintenance facility.
