Sun Belt Championship game canceled after positive COVID-19 test for Coastal Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday’s Sun Belt conference championship game, set to be held in Conway between Louisiana and Coastal Carolina, was canceled late Thursday night after a positive COVID-19 test in the Chanticleers program.
According to a release from the school, because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not have been available to play due to possible exposure and therefore the game cannot be played in accordance with health and safety protocols.
“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”
“We are all obviously devastated with this development and hurt for the student-athletes from both institutions in that they will not have a chance to compete for a conference title,” Coastal AD Matt Hogue said. “However, the adherence to health and safety protocols for our student-athletes has been and remains the first priority. Those protocols and guidance from our medical team fully governs this decision.”
Coastal Carolina, 11-0 on the season and ranked 12th in the latest College Football Playoff poll, was set to play for their first Sun Belt championship against the 19th ranked Rajun Cajuns who they had already beaten on the road earlier this season.
Both teams will now prepare for their respective bowl games which should be announced by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.