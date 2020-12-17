Williamsburg Co. schools will move to all virtual classes after winter break

By Riley Bean | December 17, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 1:09 PM

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District says Kingstree area schools are going virtual due to COVID-19 and all Williamsburg County schools will switch to a virtual learning pathway the first week back from winter break.

WCSD made a statement Thursday saying all Kingstree area schools would close at noon due to to COVID-19 and class would be virtual Friday.

Additionally, they said all Williamsburg County Schools would be virtual the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, but face-to-face students would return to school Jan. 11.

