Williamsburg Co. schools will move to all virtual classes after winter break

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District says Kingstree area schools are going virtual due to COVID-19 and all Williamsburg County schools will switch to a virtual learning pathway the first week back from winter break.
WCSD made a statement Thursday saying all Kingstree area schools would close at noon due to to COVID-19 and class would be virtual Friday.
Additionally, they said all Williamsburg County Schools would be virtual the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, but face-to-face students would return to school Jan. 11.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.