Accidental death confirmed at Century Aluminum plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials have confirmed an accidental death at the Century Aluminum Mt. Holly plant.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the accidental death happened Thursday evening.
Century Aluminum says it is with great sadness they confirm an employee working at their Mt. Holly smelter in Goose Creek passed away Thursday after sustaining injuries at the facility.
The employee was treated onsite by emergency responders but was pronounced dead at the scene, the aluminum company said.
Investigations into the incident are underway and Century says they will cooperate fully with the relevant agencies.
A statement from the company said they extend their deepest sympathies to the victim’s family, friends and colleagues. It also said Century is providing support services for those struggling with the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
